Resource: Centro Hispano de East Tennessee provides bilingual information during coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Information related to health and safety is crucial for every community members to receive, regardless of what language they speak.

Centro Hispano de East Tennessee is working to inform the Latino community, especially non-English speakers during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The nonprofit, while closed for in-person meetings or gatherings, is turning to social media to maintain a sense of community and share information.

“We have an indigenous community in our area, many of them speak different Mayan languages, they don’t have a written alphabet. Any information that goes out in this community needs to go out in word, in video,” said Claudia Caballero, CEO of Centro Hispano.

Caballero said their staff and volunteer team is working around the clock to keep online resources up-to-date, recognizing that for many, this could be their only source of information.

“This is a chain effect, one person gets sick because they didn’t know what’s happening… They simply didn’t know. For us, we’re taking this very seriously and making sure our community is getting the information they need,” said Caballero.

Resources about COVID-19 are only part of what the team shares on social media. The rest, maintaining the sense of community in the midst of social distancing and safer-at-home orders in Knox County.

Centro Hispano is offering exercise classes online, twice a day at 8:30 a.m. and at 6 p.m.

“It shows the interest in our community, they want to stay connected. They want to learn,” said René Yanes, Community Resource Director at Centro Hispano.

Yanes says there is more in the works. He hopes to add an online yoga class and cooking demonstrations, setup through Zoom.

Hay mucha información en el internet sobre el coronavirus (COVID-19) en Español por Centro Hispano de East Tennessee.

Para los que están buscando por más información sobre los programas y recursos de Centro Hispano y COVID-19, haga clic aquí por la página de Facebook.