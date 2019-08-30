Reward increased for information in assault on KPD officer in Nov. 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who assaulted KPD Officer B.K. Hardin in November of 2018 has increased to $28,400.

The Knoxville Office of the FBI now pledging $5,000 more dollars for information on any person who attacked Officer Hardin.

The assault took place on Nov. 17, 2018 as Officer Hardin was directing game-day traffic for the Missouri, Tennessee football game, when he was struck in head with a tire iron.

The suspect is believed to be between 25-35-years-old, clean shaven, approximately six-feet tall and roughly 160 lbs.

Almost 10 months later, no arrests have been made in this assault.

If anyone has information they are asked to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or message the KPD Facebook account (@KnoxvillePD).