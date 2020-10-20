Roane Co. couple indicted on a list of charges including felony murder, abuse & kidnapping

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, a Roane County couple was indicted for felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated kidnapping, among other charges related to the discovery of children’s remains on their property.

Michael A. Gray Sr. and Shirley Ann Gray have been indicted with the following:

4 Counts of Felony Murder

8 Counts of Aggravated Child Abuse

8 Counts of Aggravated Child Neglect

9 Counts of Aggravated Kidnapping

6 Counts of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping

5 Counts of Falsification of Educational or Academic Records

1 Count of Theft of Property

1 Count of Abuse of a Corpse

In late May, the remains of two children were found on the Gray’s Roane County property; the investigation now involving five children and two counties, including Knox.