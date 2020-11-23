Roane County mayor issues mask mandate

The order is in effect through Dec. 29

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mask up, Roane County. That’s the message from Mayor Ron Woody in a video posted on social media Monday.

“I hope the community will take this order without causing more divisions among our citizens, Woody said.

The mayor said Roane County’s numbers of positive cases and deaths have risen over the past month.

The mandate is in effect immediately and will go until Dec. 29, but Woody cautions that could be extended or changed if any action is taken this week by the governor’s office.