Roane County mayor issues mask mandate

Top Stories

The order is in effect through Dec. 29

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Mask up, Roane County. That’s the message from Mayor Ron Woody in a video posted on social media Monday.

“I hope the community will take this order without causing more divisions among our citizens, Woody said.

The mayor said Roane County’s numbers of positive cases and deaths have risen over the past month.

The mandate is in effect immediately and will go until Dec. 29, but Woody cautions that could be extended or changed if any action is taken this week by the governor’s office.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter