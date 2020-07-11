Roane, Loudon Rep. Calfee tests positive for COVID-19

Seats in the gallery overlooking the House chamber are marked off due to the coronavirus pandemic during a House session Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Rep. Kent Calfee and his wife Marilyn have tested positive for COVID-19.

The representative of parts of Roane and Loudon counties made the announcement on his Facebook page on Friday.

“I am not experiencing any symptoms, and I have been self-isolating,” his said in the announcement. “I wanted to inform you of my positive test, so you could also take additional precautions to keep you and your loved ones safe, if you feel they are necessary. I have also notified legislative administration in Nashville, so they can take any additional precautions in accordance with the CDC to maintain a safe working environment for all within the Cordell Hull Building.

“At this time, I ask for your continued prayers as Marilyn undergoes COVID-19 treatment. My first responsibility is to her and to continue to serve as a faithful husband during these challenging times in both of our lives.

“My office and staff remain available to serve the citizens of our communities. Thank you for your continued support, your feedback, your partnership, and most importantly, your prayers. It is an honor to serve you.”

Calfee has been a member of the Tennessee House of Representatives since the 2013-14 legislative session.

