FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Speculation about the death of the daughter of former American Idol singer Chris Daughtry is “premature and irresponsible,” says District Attorney General Jared Effler.

An investigation into the death of Hannah Marie Price, 25, began Nov. 12 in Fentress County.

“This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible,” said the statement issued Monday, Nov. 15. “Further, no one has been arrested pertaining to the death of Ms. Price.”

Bobby Jolly, Price’s boyfriend, is a native of Rockwood in Roane County.

“He [Jolly] is at our facility for a completely unrelated situation,” said Houston Hamblin, the public information officer for Putnam County Sheriff’s Office. Hamblin also said it was not Putnam County who arrested Jolly.

Jolly, a native of Rockwood, was arrested earlier this year on a charge of aggravated assault following a hit-and-run accident on I-40 in Putnam County. A Tennessee Highway Patrol report of the incident said Jolly and Price, who was also arrested at that time, admitted to using a gun to intimidate the victim.

Once the investigation is finished, the findings gathered in Fentress County will be handed over to Effler’s office for evaluation of any possible criminal charges.

Price’s father, Chris Daughtry, and his band, Daughtry, have postponed their current tour after learning of her death.

