Rosa Parks honored on KAT buses Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Area Transit paid tribute to Rosa Parks on Tuesday. One seat on every KAT bus is being reserved in her honor.

The seat featured a placard, recognizing Parks’ contribution in the fight for racial justice and equality.

Sixty-five years ago, Parks refused to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

That act led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which eventually led to the Supreme Court ruling, declaring segregation on public transportation unconstitutional.