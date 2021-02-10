Ruby Tuesday Maryville HQ sold to Massey Properties

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ruby Tuesday headquarters property on East Broadway Avenue has been sold, according to Blount County officials.

In October 2020, the company had filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had begun consolidating its locations in 2016; selling the previous headquarters building on Church Avenue and moving to the East Broadway Avenue support center location. Ruby Tuesday was founded in 1972 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Blount County register of deeds confirmed to WATE 6 On Your Side on Wednesday that the East Broadway Avenue property was purchased by Massey Properties.

We have reached out to them to see what that means for the Ruby Tuesday chain. We’ll let you know what information is shared when available.