Ruling in lawsuit requires local sheriff’s office to provide better public records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Chancellor has ordered the Knox County Sheriff’s Office to give the public better access to arrest records.

Megan Conley, a professor at the University of Tennessee and activist with AKIN (Allies of Knoxville’s Immigrant Neighbors) has been trying to obtain records surrounding the county’s participation in the 278-G Immigration Enforcement Program.

The suit claimed KCSO was violating state law on public records by denying her requests.

Chancellor John Weaver’s order calls for the sheriff’s office to provide the documents Conley had requested or respond that they could not be found; plus set up a system to provide arrest records to citizens for viewing on a current basis.

KCSO told WATE 6 On Your Side on Monday that KCSO Sheriff Tom Spangler hasn’t seen the judge’s ruling and cannot comment.

