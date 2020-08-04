Rural Metro: 2 occupants safe after vehicle flipped on I-40 trapping them inside

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue reported they were on the scene of a car crash on I-40 where a vehicle had flipped off the interstate which trapped two occupants.

Both occupants were extricated by Knox County Rescue and along with Rural Metro personnel.

Rural Metro reports that one victim was a Loudon County officer and was assisted by an ambulance.

The other victim was also assisted by an ambulance.

RURAL METRO

