Rural Metro: Approximately two acres of House Mountain caught fire Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire confirms that approximately two acres of House Mountain caught fire on Sunday.
A spokesperson with Rural Metro says two fire apparatus were on scene along with Forestry and some members of Rural Metro’s wildland team to contain the fire.
The spokesperson says that the conditions are rough, and in some cases accessible only by dozier.
This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.
