Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 114 active Knox County cases, 656 total cases

Rural Metro: Approximately two acres of House Mountain caught fire Sunday

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Eric Altenhof/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire confirms that approximately two acres of House Mountain caught fire on Sunday.

A spokesperson with Rural Metro says two fire apparatus were on scene along with Forestry and some members of Rural Metro’s wildland team to contain the fire.

The spokesperson says that the conditions are rough, and in some cases accessible only by dozier.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter