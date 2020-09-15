Rural Metro crews deployed to Oregon to help fight wildfires

OREGON (WATE) — Rural Metro crews here in Knox County are headed west to help fight wildfires in Oregon.
On Monday night, two of Rural Metro’s Wildland team members, a firefighter and a paramedic, loaded their gear on an airplane and left for the west coast.
We are told they will be deployed for at least 14 days.
