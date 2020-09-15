Rural Metro crews deployed to Oregon to help fight wildfires

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OREGON (WATE) — Rural Metro crews here in Knox County are headed west to help fight wildfires in Oregon.

On Monday night, two of Rural Metro’s Wildland team members, a firefighter and a paramedic, loaded their gear on an airplane and left for the west coast.

We are told they will be deployed for at least 14 days.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter