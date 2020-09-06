Rural Metro extinguishes fire at home along Strawberry Plains Pike, able to save family’s pet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A house fire broke out just after midnight at home along Strawberry Plains Pike.

Rural Metro Fire responded to the incident and arrived at the home along the 4800 block of Strawberry Plains Pike to find the house in flames.

Crews battling through multiple additions to the home to extinguish the fire and because of a quick response were able to limit the spread of the fire.

No injuries were reported and crews say both occupants of the home were able to make it out safely.

Crews also managed to save the family pet; firefighters cared for the small dog after rescuing it from the home, giving it oxygen and calming it down.

It was then reunited with the owners.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

