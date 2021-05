KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire Department worked a house fire Saturday morning along Rifle Range Road.

Crews arrived to a mobile home around 5:30 a.m., and found smoke coming from the front door.

The occupant of the home was outside with her dog when crews arrived.

Fire crews quickly found flames in the kitchen and were able to extinguish them with minimal water.

No injuries were reported in this incident.