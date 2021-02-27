Rural Metro Fire: 1 person injured in multi-vehicle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night in Knoxville.

According to a preliminary report from Rural Metro Fire Department, crews responded to the scene of a crash on Rutledge Pike near Rosewood.

One person had to be extricated from a vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed a trooper’s patrol car was on a traffic stop when a vehicle came into contact with it. The trooper was not in the patrol unit at the time it was hit.

No other information is available at this time.