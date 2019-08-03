Rural Metro Fire battling a house fire in Powell Saturday afternoon

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE)- Rural Metro Fire responding to a house fire in Powell Saturday afternoon.

Spokesperson for Rural Metro Jeff Bagwell saying that crews arrived to the 3000 block of Pocatello Ln. shortly after 2 p.m. to find smoke coming from the eaves and attic.

(Rural Metro)

He reports that one patient was found in the front yard and was treated and transported for smoke inhalation.

Several pets that were believed to be in or around the house have not been located at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.