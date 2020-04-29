Rural Metro Fire on scene of a working house fire on East Beaver Creek Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County dispatch confirms they have crews responding to a house fire at the 700 block of East Beaver Creek Drive.

The call came in around 6:50 p.m.

WATE has a crew headed to the scene and we will update you as we learn more.

