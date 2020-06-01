Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a house fire in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire reports they’re on the scene of a house fire at the 8800 block of Cedar Springs Lane in West Knox County.
They ask for everyone to use caution in this area.
This is a developing story, we will update you as we learn more.
