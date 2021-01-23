Rural Metro Fire working a house fire in West Knox County

Rural Metro Fire Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 9100 block of Needlefish Lane in West Knox County.

This is a developing story.

