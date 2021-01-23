Rural Metro Fire working a house fire in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- The Karns community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Clark Walker was a well known and beloved barber for 60 years. His sudden passing -- and now the closure of his barbershop -- is leaving a empty space in the hearts of those who knew him.

Freeman “Clark” Walker was a pillar in the Karns community. He was born and raised in Karns and raised his own family there. Through his barbershop, he developed many relationships over the years.