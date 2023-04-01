KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Crews with Rural Metro Fire – Knox County were working multiple brush fires Saturday that were started by downed power lines. The greater Knoxville area has been impacted by power outages due to high winds.

According to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro was working approximately 20 small brush fires started by down power lines due to the winds. These small brush fires are located mostly in North and East Knox County.

Trucks from Farragut to Powell were also being sent to help out.