Rural Metro Firefighters battle two overnight fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Rural Metro Firefighters responded to a fire at a home along Old Rutledge Pike.

Crews arrived at the home a little after three Saturday morning. The home was engulfed in flames in the front. First responders were able to put out the fire, but not before it caused major damage.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported to firefighters.

Across town at three thirty this morning Rural Metro was called to the A-M P-M Market on John Sevier Highway.

When crews arrived they reported smoke filling the business with the sprinkler system activated.

First responders say a fire may have been in the grill area that was kept at bay until crews arrived.

Because Rural Metro was already at the home fire Knoxville Fire and Seymour Fire assisted Rural Metro.

No injuries were reported in this fire.