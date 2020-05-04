Rural Metro worked a barn fire Monday afternoon in East Knox County, no injuries reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro reports they responded to a barn fire on the 8100 block of Shelton Road Monday afternoon.
Crews arrived to the scene approximately 3:45 p.m. and found a single story barn heavily involved with fire and smoke.
Rural Metro says no animals were in the barn and the other structures were damaged from the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
