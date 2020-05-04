Breaking News
Tennessee Coronavirus: More businesses open this week as cases climb by 394

Rural Metro worked a barn fire Monday afternoon in East Knox County, no injuries reported

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(RURAL METRO BARN FIRE EAST KNOX COUNTY)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro reports they responded to a barn fire on the 8100 block of Shelton Road Monday afternoon.

Crews arrived to the scene approximately 3:45 p.m. and found a single story barn heavily involved with fire and smoke.

Rural Metro says no animals were in the barn and the other structures were damaged from the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter