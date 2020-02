POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro and Knox County Rescue were on the scene of a car crash on Clinton Highway at West Beaver Creek Dr.

Rural Metro reporting that the crash took place around 8:45 p.m.

As a result of this crash, one driver left the scene on foot, and two people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

“We always remind you to look out for each other, wear your seatbelts and don’t drive impaired. Be careful out there!” Rural Metro