KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A shed fire that appeared to be threatening a nearby home has Rural Metro Fire, Knox County firefighters on the scene early Wednesday morning in East Knox County.

The shed fire reportedly occurred in the 8400 block of Pleasant Hill Road. Rural Metro said the building was fully involved and threatening the nearby home upon arrival to the scene.

Rural Metro also says there were no reported injuries at this time.

