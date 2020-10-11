Rural Metro on scene of working house fire in Mascot

MASCOT, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire reports crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1700 block of Saylors Ford Road.

They’re asking the public to use caution in the area as crews continue to work.

This is a developing story. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire 1710 Saylors Ford Rd in Mascot. Please use caution in this area as our crews work. pic.twitter.com/tfVRHLUkgX — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) October 11, 2020

LATEST STORIES