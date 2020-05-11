Abandoned structure has collapsed due to a fire off of Northshore Drive in the Rocky Hill area according to KFD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – UPDATE: According to a spokesperson with Knoxville Fire Department, the abandoned structure has now collapsed due to the fire.

KFD also said that one firefighter has suffered from heat exhaustion and is being treated for his injuries.

The call came in at 7:08 p.m.

EARLIER: Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working abandoned structure fire at 1408 Currier Lane off of Northshore Drive.

They’re asking everyone to please avoid the area.

KUB reports there are 1,185 customers are without power in West Knoxville after crews opened a breaker to de-energize a span of electric lines near a structure fire in Rocky Hill in order to assist firefighters efforts.

Crews will restore power when the scene is secured.

There are 1,185 customers without power in West Knoxville after crews opened a breaker to de-energize a span of electric lines near a structure fire in Rocky Hill to assist Knoxville Fire Department efforts. Crews will restore power when the scene is secured. pic.twitter.com/d3esSxSBrr — Knoxville Utilities Board (@KnoxKUB) May 11, 2020

We will bring updates on the situation as more information becomes available..

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working abandoned house fire at 1408 Currier Ln off Northshore. Please avoid this area. pic.twitter.com/ARqlXwHdtR — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) May 11, 2020

CURRIER LN COMM FIRE CURRIER LN HAS TURNED INTO A SECOND ALARM — K.F.F.A. local #65 (@IAFFLocal65) May 11, 2020

LATEST STORIES: