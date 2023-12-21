KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Each year, millions of dollars are lost to fires during the holiday season. According to Rural Metro, most losses can be traced back to live Christmas Trees that are improperly watered and dry out.

Many people have had their trees up for weeks, and Rural Metro wants to warn the public about what can happen to a dried, unwatered Christmas tree when subjected to a heat source. The heat source could be older Christmas lights or a heater placed too close to the tree.

“If you have a live tree, it needs to have water in it continuously until you take it out of your home and, most importantly, keep flammable things away from it,” said Jeff Bagwell, Public Information Officer for Rural Metro.

On December 21, Rural Metro set up a demonstration to show how quickly a Christmas Tree could catch fire and how that fire could spread. Within a matter of seconds, the demonstration tree, along with its presents, was destroyed. This fire could quickly spread, leading to a large amount of damage inside someone’s house.

Rural Metro Christmas Tree Fire Demonstration (WATE)

“There’s gonna be a lot of cooking, great food out there, family time. So we want to make sure that that’s quality time. Not time that involves us,” said Bagwell.

Bagwell offered people the following tips to ensure their Christmas doesn’t go up in flames.

Keep water in the bowl for the Christmas tree Make sure heat sources are away from the tree and any presents Use newer lights that are more fire-safe Make sure there are batteries in the Smoke detectors Keep countertop appliances, like crackpots, unplugged when not in use Don’t leave things cooking unattended

“So we want to use the new ones. If you have to use old ones again, we got to be cautious with those, make sure they’re turned off. Don’t let them stay on for hours and hours and hours. My wife likes to leave hers on all day, all night. And I’m like, no, no, no, no. They got to turn off,” said Bagwell.

Finally, Bagwell recommends putting a lot of water in the tree before leaving for people going out of town. He suggests taking the tree outside of the house for those who will be gone for several weeks.

It is also important to make sure the tree does not become a fire hazard after Christmas by disposing of it properly instead of letting it dry out inside. The city of Knoxville offers Christmas Tree recycling, click here to find out more.