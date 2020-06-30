Rural Metro reports multiple water rescues underway across Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro reports that multiple water rescues are underway Monday night after heavy rain causes flooding throughout Knox County.
Rural Metro is assisting Knox County Rescue in multiple areas as of 9 p.m.
“Do not attempt to drive through standing water. Turn around don’t drown.”Rural Metro
