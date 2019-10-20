Rural Metro extinguishes chimney fire at Summit Chase Townhouses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro working an apartment fire in Knoxville on Sunday.

Crews extinguished a chimney fire at the Summit Chase Townhouses off of Woodpark Lane.

Crews used less than 750 gallons of water to put the fire out and discovered that the flu pipe wasn’t connected to the fire place, where the fire was burning.

No injuries were reported and the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Rural Metro reminding everyone that you should have your chimney cleaned and inspected every year before you start to burn in it.

They also say to always change your smoke detector batteries before the fire season actually starts.