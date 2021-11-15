KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No injuries were reported after Rural Metro Fire, Knox County responded early Monday to a structure fire in the South Knoxville area at the Forks of the River Industrial Park. Fire officials say initial reports were that the entire roof was on fire.

According to Rural Metro, around 5 a.m. when crews arrived they found an HVAC unit on the roof on fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with portable extinguishers from the fire trucks, while workers watched from safe locations outside.

The building was ventilated and workers were allowed to return to work.

