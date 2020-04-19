Rural Metro worked house fire that injured one person overnight near Emory Road

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire responding to a house fire that injured one person near Emory Road early Sunday morning.

The flames breaking out a home along the 6100 block of Stormer Road in North Knox County.

Crews arrived to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and they say two people were inside the home when the fire started.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

