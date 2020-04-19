KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire responding to a house fire that injured one person near Emory Road early Sunday morning.
The flames breaking out a home along the 6100 block of Stormer Road in North Knox County.
Crews arrived to the fire around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, and they say two people were inside the home when the fire started.
One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Savannah woman with hair loss writes children’s book to inspire others
- Georgia high school seniors expelled after posting racist viral video to social media
- San Marcos police officer killed, two more injured in shooting ‘ambush’
- Rural Metro worked house fire that injured one person overnight near Emory Road
- Clinton Police search for missing 15-year-old