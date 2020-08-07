Rural Metro working house fire in Southwest Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire reports crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 3500 block of River Edge Circle in Southwest Knoxville.

You’re asked to please avoid this area at this time.

This is a developing story.

Rural Metro Fire is on the scene of a working house fire at 3507 River Edge Circle. Please avoid this area while we work. pic.twitter.com/TtnEEvw1sc — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) August 7, 2020

