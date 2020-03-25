Rural Metro working house fire on Old Maynardville Pike

WATE 6 On Your Side
by: WATE 6 staff
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Rural Metro Fire reports they’re on the scene of a working house fire on Old Maynardville Pike.
They’re asking the public to please use caution in the area.
Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a working house fire on Old Maynardville Hwy. Please use caution in this area pic.twitter.com/UgMFKUuxl3— Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) March 24, 2020
Rural Metro Fire on the scene of a working house fire on Old Maynardville Hwy. Please use caution in this area pic.twitter.com/UgMFKUuxl3