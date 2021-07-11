Apartment fire put out in the Halls Community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro has reported that they are on the scene of an apartment fire on the corner of O’Brien Road and O’Hara Road.

According to Rural Metro, O’Hara Road will be closed until around 9:30. They are asking the public to avoid the area while they work to extinguish the fire.

The occupants of all four apartments were safely in the front yard when initial crews arrived. Rural Metro says that a quick attack by the Halls Station crew kept the fire contained to one unit and from spreading into adjacent units.

(Photo via Rural Metro)

The adjacent units suffered some light water and smoke damage. The American Red Cross is helping the residents. Servpro will begin the cleanup process.

