Rutledge nursing home has 91 residents test positive for COVID-19

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Ninety-one residents of Ridgeview Terrace of Life Care have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Thursday, the nursing home said they are committed to following the safety guidelines set forth by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health department. It is unknown from the statement as to how many residents are currently positive for the coronavirus.

“We are staying in consistent communication with the families of our residents, and we always welcome their questions and contact,” nursing home executive director Jennifer Henderson said in a statement. “We continue to work in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and the county health department and the local health department and will follow the guidance they provide.”

According to the TDH’s Long Term Care Facility Data webpage the facility had 15 of its 96 residents test positive for COVID-19 during its latest update. The date of most recent positive case, according to the state, is Oct. 20.

Four residents are currently in the hospital and two residents have passed away. Thirty-five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, 12 of whom have recovered and returned to work.

