KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Actor Ryan Reynolds is remarking on the passing of his friend Betty White on Friday.

The world looks different now,” the actor tweeted. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

Reynolds and White starred in the 2009 movies “The Proposal” along with Sandra Bullock. The two were reportedly close and had fun through media. White recently said in an interview with People that Reynolds “can’t get over his thing for me, but Robert Redford is The One.” Reynolds responded with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about media “exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks.”

White’s death was announced Dec. 31. She was 99 years old, just a few weeks shy of her Jan. 17 birthday. Betty White’s cause of death has not yet been released.