Safe Space of East Tennessee expands services

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Safe Space of East Tennessee is stepping up to help after the closure of a Morristown domestic violence center.

Cease Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center closing its doors today after losing their biggest source of funding in December.

For the last month, they’ve been working with a skeleton crew.

18 advocates who focus on outreach, having to be laid off, and now, the funding’s run out altogether.

Safe Space of East Tennessee in Sevier County, assuring there’s still help out there; they’ll be taking on victims in Grainger and Hamblen Counties.

Offering shelter when needed, as well as providing legal advocacy to these counties on a temporary basis.

There are still a number of resources in our region if you or a loved one needs help.

That includes Safe Space, Haven House, and the Knoxville Family Justice Center.

You can call the Tennessee Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-356-6767.