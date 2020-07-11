SCAM ALERT: KUB warns of scam calls circulating to its customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Utilities Board reports customers have reported that scammers have called them and threatened to discontinue utility services if money isn’t paid over the phone.
“KUB will never threaten to disconnect your service or ask for payment over the phone.”KUB
If you or someone you know receives a call from someone posing as KUB and asking for payment, call 865-524-2911 immediately.
