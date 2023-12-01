KNOXVILLE Tenn. (WATE) — While many think the holidays are about giving back and showing your appreciation for your loved ones, it is also the most common time of year to be scammed.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scams happen more often on the internet than they do anywhere else, and this time of year is when it is most common to fall victim to an online scam.

“During the holiday season it ramps up because people are ordering online more, they’re buying Christmas gifts and so forth, they’re getting more packages delivered,” said Tony Binkley, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, “COVID kind of turned us more into an online society and scammers take advantage of that.”

A common example of these online scams is when you get a message from what looks like a delivery service, asking you to click on a link about a package you might not have even ordered.

“What the problem is with clicking on these unsolicited links is you don’t know where they are going,” said Binkley, “it could load malware onto your phone your computer or it could take you to another site where they’re asking you for additional information that you probably shouldn’t give out because you don’t know where it’s going.”

The biggest piece of advice the BBB offers is to look out for red flags. Never pay for an item with a gift card or a third-party service like Zelle or Venmo, and research the websites you are buying from.

“The best protection you have is buying with a credit card because you do have some recourse if things don’t go as expected,” said Binkley, “It’s your money, you’ve got to protect it, and the only way to do that is just not get into a hurry and if something seems too good to be true, question it.”

To find a list of scams complied by the BBB to look out for this holiday season, click here.