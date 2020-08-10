School Mania event adapts to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ second School Mania event wrapped up around 6 p.m. Monday night.

This year’s event was different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

People were asked to drive up to get free school supplies instead of heading to an indoor event full of fun activities.

Despite the challenges, Mayor Jacobs says that 3,000 bags of supplies were prepared for students, which is twice as many as last year.

“I want them to have what they need to succeed in life.” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs

A walk-up option was also available for families down the road from the Jacob Building.

