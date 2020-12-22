Scott County Sheriff: Grandmother steals gift from under Christmas tree intended for grandchild

Oneida, Tenn. (WATE) — A grandmother in Scott County stole a present intended for her grandchild and pawned it.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reports Amy D. Best, 43, was arrested after allegedly stealing items from a victim in the Oneida area.

One of those items was taken from under the family Christmas tree. A detective with SCSO was able to identify a Nintendo Switch that was pawned at the Winfield Pawn Shop.

Eventually Best was identified as the suspect that stole one of her grandchild’s Christmas presents. She has been booked into the Scott County Jail and is being held on charges of theft under $1,000 with a bond set at $7,500.

The investigation continues as other items may be outstanding.