MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sean Williams, a former Johnson City business owner facing federal child pornography and other charges, is being treated at a hospital after he attempted to commit suicide in jail, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Williams, who was captured on Nov. 21 after being on the lam for more than a month, was transported on Tuesday to the Blount County Jail in Maryville where he was placed in an isolation cell ahead of an upcoming court date, according to the U.S. Marshals.

About two hours later, U.S. Marshals say Williams attempted to commit suicide, “despite heavy supervision.”

Williams was stabilized and taken to a local hospital for treatment of a puncture wound.

“Williams is a cunning and very dangerous individual who has attempted to escape, escaped from transport officers, and now attempted suicide, all to avoid facing his charges,” said David Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

While hospitalized, Williams will be “under significant guard presence” by sheriff’s deputies and deputy U.S. marshals.

The U.S. Marshals are unsure what William used to create the wound and are investigating the incident.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in Greeneville in connection to his Oct. 18 escape from a jail transport van. He was eventually captured in Pinellas County, Florida.

He is also accused of trying to escape from the Washington County Detention Center in July.

Before that, Williams was wanted for nearly two years on felony ammunition charges before he was arrested in Western Carolina in April when police reportedly found him in a car with cocaine and methamphetamine.