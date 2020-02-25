Search for Evelyn Boswell: A timeline of events

(WJHL) — It has been a week since an AMBER Alert was first issued for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

Authorities are pursuing every lead in this case as they work to find baby Evelyn.

Below is a timeline of events that have unfolded so far in the case.

2/19: Just after 4 p.m., SCSO sends release about ‘missing child investigation’

In that release, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials said in part, “On Tuesday afternoon, February 18, 2020, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a State of Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral in reference to a child that had not been seen by certain family members in approximately two months.”

Authorities also released the first photo of Evelyn Boswell, as pictured below.

Source: SCSO

2/19: Just before 8 p.m., TBI issues AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell

AMBER ALERT: We need your help to locate 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell, who is missing from Sullivan County.



If you have seen Evelyn, please call the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office at 423-279-7330 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/wL3cKkswsh — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 20, 2020

2/20: News Channel 11 interviews Hunter Wood, a man who said he dated mother of missing Evelyn for a few weeks

2/21: Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy holds his first news conference

This was the first time authorities addressed the AMBER Alert and the ongoing search.

Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced he was personally contributing $1,000 for a reward in the search for Evelyn.

You can watch the entire news conference HERE.

2/21: Ballad Health, others donate to reward

Just hours after that news conference held by Sullivan County officials, many businesses in the community added to the reward.

Ballad Health and its CEO, Alan Levine donated a combined $30,000 to the reward.

As of February 25, the reward totaled at $58,950.

2/21: TBI issues information about car, license plate they are looking for in connection to AMBER Alert case

TBI officials issued a statement on social media on 2/21 saying in part, “We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts. ”

UPDATE: We now have information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.



Spot it? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND.#TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/y2xl7KBY6M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 21, 2020

2/21: Authorities announced they arrest two wanted in connection to car in AMBER Alert case, held on unrelated charges in North Carolina

The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office has identified two individuals who were found driving a vehicle of interest in the case of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

The sheriff’s office says William McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

Angela Boswell is the grandmother of Evelyn Boswell.

Officials with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office told News Channel 11 that Megan Boswell was purchasing the vehicle from the owner for her mother, Angela Boswell.

The owner of the vehicle was awaiting payment in order for the vehicle, title, and registration to be transferred over but a payment was never made, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s office.

2/21: Grandfather of missing Evelyn speaks to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview, said he called DCS

Tommy Boswell, Sr., the grandfather of Evelyn Boswell, told News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield he has not seen her since Thanksgiving.

In Friday’s interview with Tommy Boswell, Sr., said he and his son, Tommy Boswell, Jr. would each be putting up $10,000 for Evelyn’s safe return.

2/22: Community holds prayer vigil for Evelyn Boswell in Bristol

Community members gathered at Cumberland Square Park Saturday evening to pray for Evelyn’s safe return.

A vigil was held in Bristol this evening for Evelyn Boswell, the missing Sullivan Co. toddler at the center of an Amber Alert investigation.



Several dozen community members gathered to light candles and pray for her safe return. pic.twitter.com/eFZWRcfSRu — Kaylyn Kluck WJHL (@KaylynKluck) February 23, 2020

2/23: Community holds second prayer vigil in Kingsport and a fundraiser for Evelyn

A second community prayer vigil was held at Glenn Bruce Park in Kingsport Sunday night. A food truck fundraiser to help with the reward to find Evelyn was held earlier in the day.

NOW: Community members have come to Glenn Bruce Park to hold a candlelight vigil for baby Evelyn. It’s set to start at 6:30. Portraits of Evelyn have been spread out across the park. We’ll have live coverage tonight on @WJHL11 and @ABCTriCities #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/FPLHP68ncf — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) February 23, 2020

2/24: Evelyn’s grandmother appears in N.C. courtroom along with boyfriend on charges unrelated to AMBER Alert case

Angela Boswell and William McCloud were arrested Friday after deputies with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office found a gray BMW that was reported stolen and was the subject of a BOLO in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

Boswell waived her legal representation in regards to extradition and agreed to be extradited back to Tennessee.

Prosecutors asked that Boswell be placed on a $2 million bond, but no bond was set because of her extradition. Boswell’s bond will be set when she returns to Tennessee.

2/24: Angela Boswell, Evelyn’s grandmother, is extradited back to Tennessee

2/24: Megan Boswell, mother of missing Evelyn, speaks to News Channel 11 in an on-camera interview

News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel sat down with Evelyn’s mother for the first time since the case began.

Full interview HERE.

2/25: Court documents reveal the owner of stolen BMW in Evelyn Boswell disappearance

According to an affidavit from the General Sessions Court of Sullivan County, Tennessee, the gray BMW was reported stolen by the owner, Melissa Wood, on February 20.

The affidavit says Wood had planned to sell the BMW to Megan Boswell, but no agreement of purchase was made and no money was exchanged when Megan’s mother, Angela Boswell, 47, reportedly stole it.

2/25: Tennessee Department of Children’s Services opens investigation

The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 25 that its agency had opened an investigation involving the child.

According to the DCS spokesperson, the agency was unable to confirm any further details on the case due to state confidentiality laws.

2/25: Megan Boswell, mother of Evelyn Boswell, taken into custody

Megan Boswell, the mother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, was arrested.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says Boswell was arrested and charged with one count of false reporting Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says she gave false information to detectives and agents during the course of the investigation into her missing toddler.

Evelyn Boswell remains missing and an AMBER Alert remains in effect.

Megan Boswell is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

RELATED: Court documents: Megan Boswell falsely told investigators Evelyn was with father at beginning of investigation

2/26: Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office holds press conference

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed in a press conference Wednesday that Wilkes County, North Carolina, investigators are searching an area for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell on Wednesday afternoon.

Cassidy said the Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been searching for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell since she was reported missing on Feb. 18. Since then, more than 570 tips have come into investigators.

Cassidy also voiced his frustration with Evelyn Boswell’s mother Megan Boswell.

RELATED: Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County officials searching area for 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

2/26: Wilkes County, North Carolina authorities search pond in relation to Evelyn Boswell

A search was underway Wednesday in Wilkes County, North Carolina at a pond in the county where Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother was arrested.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy confirmed that the search is related to their investigation.

Evelyn’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, was arrested in Wilkes County with William McCloud on Friday in a BMW that authorities were seeking in relation to Evelyn’s disappearance.

2/26: William McCloud’s grandmother owns land next to pond at center of search for Evelyn Boswell

Mary McCloud, grandmother of William McCloud, Wednesday afternoon confirmed that she owns the land in Wilkes County, North Carolina, neighboring a pond being searched in connection to the AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell.

Mary McCloud told News Channel 11 that she is working with the authorities, but emphasized that the pond being searched belongs to her neighbor .

. At a press conference in Sullivan County, Tenn. Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed that the pond in the Traphill community in North Carolina was being searched in relation to the active search for missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell.

William McCloud is the boyfriend of Angela Boswell, grandmother of baby Evelyn.

2/26: Wilkes Co. Sheriff’s Office says ‘search inconclusive’ at pond, search for Evelyn Boswell continues

Officials with the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina released an updated statement just after 5 p.m. Wednesday saying that their pond search was “inconclusive.”

We’re told the AMBER Alert investigation is ongoing.

Authorities also added that William McCloud was extradited back to Tennessee.

2/27: Angela Boswell appears in Kingsport General Sessions Court; paid all but $1,000 of bond for probation violation

Angela Boswell, the grandmother of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, appeared before a judge in Kingsport General Sessions Court on Thursday.

Angela’s next court appearance in Kingsport court was scheduled for April 30 at 9:30 a.m.

Angela has paid all but $1,000 of her bond regarding her charge of probation violation out of Kingsport.

She is also facing a charge of theft of property over $2,500 in Sullivan County General Session Court in Bristol.

Angela’s bond for her theft of property charge was set at $5,000 with the condition that she wears an ankle monitor if her bond is posted.

She is due back in court in Bristol on March 4.

Angela was allegedly found with William McCloud in a stolen BMW in Wilkes County, North Carolina on February 21.

McCloud was also arraigned in Bristol General Sessions Court on Thursday morning. His bond was set at $10,000, and he would be required to wear an ankle monitor if his bond is posted.

2/27: Yadkinville PD confirms they are investigating tip that Angela Boswell, boyfriend and Evelyn were spotted at KFC weeks ago

Officials with the Yadkinville Police Department confirmed Thursday that they were checking on a tip that Evelyn Boswell was spotted at a KFC in Yadkinville, North Carolina within the past few weeks.

According to Commander Randy Dimmett at the Yadkinville Police Department, the tip came in Thursday morning that Evelyn was spotted with her grandmother, Angela Boswell, and Boswell’s boyfriend, William McCloud, two to three weeks ago at the KFC.

The tip came in from an employee, according to police.

Police confirmed that they were reviewing security footage and interviewing employees.

The KFC is located on South State Street in Yadkinville, North Carolina.

MORE: KFC employee in Yadkinville, N.C. tells News Channel 11 she reported possible Evelyn sighting to TBI on Tuesday

2/27: SCSO Jail record information: Megan Boswell not pregnant

Sullivan County Jail record information, released by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, indicates Megan Boswell is not pregnant.

Boswell, the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, had previously told News Channel 11 that she was pregnant and unable to take a polygraph test. When we asked Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials about a polygraph, they said they “do not use polygraph.”

Megan Boswell was officially booked two hours before that at 9:19 p.m., according to officials at the sheriff’s office. The jail records accounting the already-booked four pregnant female inmates remained the same after Boswell was booked.

RELATED: SCSO Jail record information: Megan Boswell not pregnant

2/28: TBI: ‘No confirmed sightings’

On Friday, Feb. 28, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted a new update regarding the search for Evelyn Boswell.

The TBI said it had received more than 750 tips in connection to the search for Evelyn.

There have been no confirmed sightings, the TBI said.

The investigation continues and the AMBER Alert remains active.

LATEST: We've now received more than 750 tips in connection to the search for Evelyn Boswell.

There have been no confirmed sightings.



Investigators continue to track down leads in an effort to find her.



Please call 1-800-TBI-FIND with relevant information. #TNAMBERAlert pic.twitter.com/rcCdB76c0M — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) February 28, 2020

