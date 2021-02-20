Search for missing Claiborne County man continues, reward grows to more than $2,000

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The search continues this weekend for a missing Claiborne County man.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office reported that Aaron J. Massengill, 28, of Tazewell was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 16.

He was last seen driving his 1996 Nissan pickup truck.

Since that time, the community has done its part to lend a helping hand during the search.

Ashley Bolden, Massengill’s sister, provided WATE 6 On Your Side with an update Saturday evening, following an extensive search on the ground with other community members.

Bolden said the authorities have assisted with the search, along with local pilots offering their time to help through the air.

Area businesses are also working together to offer a reward to find Massengill.

Bolden also confirmed Imperial Bait & Tackle in Middlesboro, Kentucky, is also offering to match the $1,000 reward being offered by Halo Bar and Grill.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Massengill can either call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or 911.