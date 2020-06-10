(WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday it will hold its first ever virtual media days this year.
SEC football media days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta July 13 through the 16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel, but of course, changes had to be made to the coronavirus pandemic.
The dates and times for the virtual event have not been announced at this time.
LATEST STORIES:
- SEC football media days move to virtual format
- Guns seized from Ohio home where NFL draftee Lynn Bowden was staying
- NASCAR vows to do better job addressing racial injustice
- Tornadoes’ second wind: Alcoa boys soccer gearing up for THSSCA State Championship
- MLB offers 76-game season, playoffs rise up to 16 teams