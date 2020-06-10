1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 294 new cases of COVID-19, one new death in state Knox Ridge places employee on leave after allegations of racial profiling

SEC football media days move to virtual format

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WATE) — The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday it will hold its first ever virtual media days this year.

SEC football media days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta July 13 through the 16 at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel, but of course, changes had to be made to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dates and times for the virtual event have not been announced at this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter