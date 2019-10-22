Second candidate joins race for Criminal Court Judge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Another person entering the race to become a new Criminal Court Judge in Knox County.

Tuesday, Attorney Wesley Stone officially announcing his candidacy for Knox County Criminal Court Judge.

Stone will be seeking the Republican nomination for next year’s election.

So far, he is the second person to announce their intention to run. Knox County Deputy District Attorney General Kyle Hixson announcing his candidacy earlier this month.

These men, running to fill a seat that will be vacated by Judge Bob McGee, who is retiring after 11 years in the position.

The primary election will be held March 3, 2020, and the general election on November 3, 2020.