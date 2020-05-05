Second Harvest Food Bank aims for $100,000 on #GivingTuesdayNow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nonprofits around the world are asking you to help keep them and others afloat as part of the global #GivingTuesdayNow initiative.
As part of this day of giving, WATE 6 On Your Side is highlighting Second Harvest Food Bank.
RELATED |Emergency Giving Tuesday planned to support unprecedented need at Second Harvest Food Bank
In fact, the week of April 13, the organization distributed a record 467,000 pounds of food in just six days.
This while having to cut down down their volunteers, and having to cancel a number of seasonal fundraisers.
If you’re able to help, Second Harvest has people ready to take your call at 865-243-8227, and you can also donate online.
Any funds donated Tuesday will directly benefit Second Harvest’s Food For Kids Program.
