Second Harvest Food Bank aims for $100,000 on #GivingTuesdayNow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nonprofits around the world are asking you to help keep them and others afloat as part of the global #GivingTuesdayNow initiative.

As part of this day of giving, WATE 6 On Your Side is highlighting Second Harvest Food Bank.

In fact, the week of April 13, the organization distributed a record 467,000 pounds of food in just six days.

This while having to cut down down their volunteers, and having to cancel a number of seasonal fundraisers.

If you’re able to help, Second Harvest has people ready to take your call at 865-243-8227, and you can also donate online.

Any funds donated Tuesday will directly benefit Second Harvest’s Food For Kids Program.