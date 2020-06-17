Second Harvest Food Bank receives donation for milk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The demand at Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee has skyrocketed since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Wednesday, the organization got some help with a big donation of a product that’s highly requested but doesn’t usually get donated: milk.

The Tennessee Dairy Promotion Committee is donating $20,000 so the food bank can buy milk that for families in need.

The milk will be bought from Mayfield in partnership with the Randy Davis Memorial Milk Fund.

