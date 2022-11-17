MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 18-12 and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee are teaming up Thursday to distribute food to veterans in East Tennessee.

CVMA 18-12 has been working with Second Harvest to provide mobile pantries to veterans and their families for three years. Paul and Tara Adkins with the Chapter shared how proud and humbled they are to have provided food to more than 1,500 veterans and their families.

Paul Adkins served our nation for more than 20 years. He shared why sometimes veterans are hesitant to accept help.

“We were taught to do more with less, basically the old suck it up buttercup kind of concept,” said Paul. “When we transfer from the military to the civilian life we take on that same role and whether we need the assistance or not we always feel there is someone either more deserving or more in need.”

Paul also shared a message with veterans, saying they’re not alone.

The event will be Thursday, November 17 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Colboch Harley Davidson located on 1830 North Davy Crocket Parkway in Morristown.

Veterans and active duty personnel are encouraged to stop by to receive a box of food as a “Thank You” for their service to our country.

There is no residency or income requirement needed for this event. You do need to bring some form of military ID, VA card, DD214, etc. If you know of a disabled veteran in need that is unable to make it to the event you can bring their ID on their behalf.