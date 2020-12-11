‘Secret Santa’ pays off $29,500 worth of layaway items from Oak Ridge Walmart

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas is coming early for some shoppers at the Walmart in Oak Ridge.
The company’s corporate office confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side Thursday evening that an anonymous person paid $29,5000 for the layaway balance at the store.
According to the company, the money was provided by a check. Layaway orders with toys were given first priority.
A total of 141 layaway orders were paid off with the donation, according to a store spokesperson.
